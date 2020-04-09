Mansfield counsellor's free service for NHS workers

A Mansfield counselling service is offering free support for NHS workers at the frontline of the battle against Covid-19.

Sharron Adey, who runs Clearways Counselling Service, set up the telephone service this week after her friend Jason Rathbone got in touch with the idea.

It will allow nurses and other NHS staff to deal with their feelings in a confidential space during the outbreak and all counsellors are qualified to work in this area.

"People may be finding it difficult to cope with things they have never experienced," Sharron said. "The phones are ready and waiting to be answered for those who want our support."

Sharron has a personal stake in helping NHS workers: not only does she have a friend who is in intensive care at the moment, but two of her daughters work in the NHS - one at Mansfield Community Hospital and one in the QMC - and her niece is also on the frontline with the drug and alcohol services.

"Two years ago I went to Gran Canaria on holiday and picked up a bug which made me critically-ill," she said. "I nearly lost my life several times.

"I couldn't speak and breathe at the same time. When the coronavirus outbreak started, I became one of the first people to be isolated immediately.

"I have been watching this from behind my window, feeling quite out of touch because I can't do much. I felt like I wasn't doing my part."

Sharon, who specialises in young people, youth services and mental health, has worked for Nottinghamshire County Council and managed Westfield Folk House - which is now called My Place - as well as the mental health charity MIND, before setting up Clearways in 2011.

The company is very local, but also has clients from as far afield as Luton, because "we don't turn anyone away."

To access the service, call 07988756095.

Sharron is also calling on any other qualified counsellors, who wish to offer their expertise, to call the same number "and join our team and support our nurses."