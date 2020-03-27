LIVE coronavirus updates: Public Heath England confirms 109 positive cases in Nottinghamshire as 578 patients die from the illness across the UK

Good morning on Friday, March 27, as we bring you the latest coronavirus updates from across Nottinghamshire and the UK.

There are now 109 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Nottinghamshire, a rise of 17 in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday evening, NHS England confirmed that further 107 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus have died, bringing the number of deaths in England to 521.

One of the fatalities was recorded in Nottingham.

