Libraries and visitor attractions across Notts close to stop spread of coronavirus

Libraries and visitor attractions across Nottinghamshire are to close temporarily, in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Following the announcement that schools are to close from Friday (March 20), some services run by Nottinghamshire county council are to follow.

Rufford Abbey

Councillor Kay Cutts MBE, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council said: “These are extraordinary circumstances we are facing that will impact on all aspects of our lives as we respond to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“This emergency will test us all. We know that people will be anxious about how they will stay safe and live their lives, work and care for their families during these difficult times.

“We are following Government advice and whatever measures we take they will be geared towards protecting our most vulnerable residents, our local communities and our workforce.

“Our services will reflect advice in relation to gathering in groups and social distancing

“We are working with service providers to ensure that critical front- line services continue to be delivered to vulnerable people.

“The council has set aside a fund of £1million which will be used to help support the communities’ efforts to respond and provide for those who are most in need. We will provide more details of this in the coming days.

“Our urgent priority for now is to make sure we continue to provide essential support through our adults and children’s social care functions and other public health commissioned services.”

Visitor facilities at Rufford Abbey, Sherwood Forest, Bestwood and Holme Pierrepont Country Parks will close this weekend until further notice.

Free public access to country parks themselves will continue, and residents are encouraged to visit whilst taking note of the social distancing advice from the government.

All Libraries across the county will close from Monday March 23 until futher notice. This includes archives, arts, 16-18 study programme, adult, community and family learning.

All group activities and general public access to children’s centres with cease from 23 March until further notice.

Couples with upcoming weddings are urged to consider postponing their celebration or to limit visitors.