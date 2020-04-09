How a Notts rehab centre is beating the lockdown blues

A Rainworth rehabilitation centre has been working to help patients overcome the challenges of the coronavirus lockdown and tackle any feelings of isolation and anxiety.

Staff at Cygnet Sherwood House, a specialist high-dependency inpatient rehabilitation service in Rufford Colliery Lane, are coping with the enforced quarantine with a new gardening group, indoor fitness sessions, pool tournaments and art classes, as well as relaxation and meditation classes.

The team at Sherwood House showing off artwork by patients and staff to support the Rainbow Trail campaign.

As a gesture of appreciation for the NHS and other key workers, staff and inpatients have painted colourful rainbow murals, and covered them with messages of support.

There’s even a novel way of replacing shopping trips.

Therapy co-ordinator Laura Atherton said: “One of the challenges is that our usual outdoor outings have been cancelled, and so we’ve had to be creative to encourage people to get involved in social activities and pursue their own interests within the hospital environment.

“Where patients would normally enjoy a weekly walk to the shops, we have converted the Occupational Therapy office into a tuck shop, selling drinks and snacks from our usual food suppliers.

“We have also organised a gardening group, working on a disused patch of land at the hospital, to offer the residents the chance to grow their own vegetables and get involved in some meaningful activity outdoors.”

An information board that promotes the government guidance for self-isolation and social distancing keeps residents up to date, and they are able to make free telephone calls to keep in touch with family and friends.

“We’re very lucky that everyone here is well,” said Laura.

“Obviously, people are worried, but by being flexible with our normal programme of activities, and using simple meditation and relaxation exercises, we are overcoming some of the challenges.

“Now that we have now been in quarantine for three weeks, that’s helped to give people some reassurance.”

Cygnet Sherwood House provides support for 30 inpatients, and its staff of 60 include psychologists and doctors, managers and admin staff, chefs, occupational therapists and a maintenance crew.

It is rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission.