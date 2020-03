Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video posted on his Twitter, he confirmed he has the virus, after suffering ‘mild’ symptoms.

He is now working from home and self-isolating.

His announcement comes hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed he also had tested positive for the virus.

In a video on Twitter, the Prime Minister said he has "mild symptoms" and is self-isolating but says he will "continue to lead the government’s response".