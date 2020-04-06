Haven holiday parks operator issues coronavirus update

Haven has announced that its holiday parks across the UK will remain closed until at least May 14 due to coronavirus.

The company, which runs 40 seaside resorts across England, Scotland and Wales, today said it had taken the decision to extend the closure from April 17 to May 14 as the COVID-19 crisis continues to grow.

Haven runs 40 holiday parks around the UK (pic: Haven)

Haven promised to contact all guests affected, explaining the options available to them, beginning with those who were due to stay between April 17 and April 30.

“We know how disappointing this will be for those guests who are booked to stay with us during this time but every decision we make, we do so ensuring the safety and security of our guests, owners and teams are our number one priority, in the unprecedented times we are in,” said the firm.

It apologised for the disruption and thanked guests, owners and staff for their support.