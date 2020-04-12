Fury over prostitute travelling Yorkshire to offer sex in brothel on wheels during lockdown

A sex worker who travels across Yorkshire in a ‘brothel on wheels’ has been blasted after it was revealed she is offering romps during lockdown.

Kirie, a self-confessed sex worker, is offering a range of sexual services in her motorhome and offering customers 15 minute appointments, despite strict rules on social distancing during the coronavirus lockdown, according to reports.

Sex worker Kirie.

Kirie, who hails from Whitby, has travelled across the region as far as Hull, Derbyshire, Sheffield and Doncaster on previous tours.

Although prostitution is legal, she is in breach of government’s lockdown rules that are currently in place urging people to keep two metres away from people who don't live with them.

One reader, who wishes to remain anonymous, contacted the Hull Daily Mail with details.

They said: “On a website a prostitute called Kirie from Whitby is parking her motor home in west Hull and east Hull around Sutton Fields.

“It is reported that she has been in the sex industry for many, many years and she believed to be a porn actress.

“She poses a threat to spreading the Covid-19 virus in Hull as she meets strangers for sex in her camper van and she offers unprotected sex.

“She comes to Hull on a weekly basis and has been working this week.”

Kirie, 37, can be found on an adult website which seems to show her advertising for sex this week at her motor home.

The website says: “Wednesday April 8 @ west Hull12.30pm to 2pm. All meets are for 15mins in my motor home.”

On a previous visit to the region in 2017 she said: “I’m getting sick of everyone wanting to do stories on me.

“I’m not doing anything illegal. If I get bothered again I’m going to go to my lawyers.”

Kirie’s ‘driver’ - who said he wanted to remain nameless - said the pair had been in the press more times than they care to remember.

“We’d been in the Mail the Mirror, and all the local papers as well,” he said.

“The only one we’ve not been in is the Financial Times.”