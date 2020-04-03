Forest Live gigs featuring Madness, Noel Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs and Keane are all cancelled

A series of summer concerts across Britain featuring acts including Madness, Noel Gallagher, the Kaiser Chiefs and Keane have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Forest Live, the summer concert series presented by Forestry England, where acts perform in spectacular woodland locations around the country was axed this morning.

The Forest Live gigs have been cancelled.

A spokesman said: “We are sorry to disappoint the Forest Live fans who were hoping to see bands in the nation’s forests this summer but we have cancelled Forest Live 2020 to keep everyone safe in line with recent government guidance on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

“We really hope that everyone’s support to fight COVID-19 means the situation will have improved by the summer however, as well as our valued customers, we work with a large number of volunteers, artists and contractors, to make these concerts happen and have taken this decision in the interest of safety for everyone involved.

“Unfortunately, it is not possible for us to reschedule our concerts. Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase and will be automatically refunded. We ask for your patience and understanding at this busy time.

“We would like to send our deepest apologies to everyone who was hoping to see a Forest Live 2020 show. We were very excited to welcome you into forests across England to see some incredible live music.

Jack Savoretti and Rag‘n’Bone Man were also due to perform at the shows at Bedgebury Pinetum, Cannock Chase Forest, Dalby Forest, North Yorkshire, Sherwood Pines Forest, Notts, Thetford Forest, Suffolk and Westonbirt Arboretum.