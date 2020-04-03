If you're missing out on your trips to the pub, you can now have a pint at an online pub.

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has created the Red (On)Lion to tackle loneliness during lockdown.

Beer and cider drinkers as well as regular pub-goers can get together for a pint to help tackle social isolation during the coronavirus lockdown and the closure of the nation’s pubs.

A video platform where anyone can enjoy a lively chat over a drink, there is a ‘main bar’ area, and visitors can also ‘book a table’ to set up video conferencing with their friends.

Tables can take part in games, such as Heads Up and Charades, or tune into ‘presentations’ such as pub quizzes from around the country, expert-led tutored tastings and more.

Forthcoming virtual events include

14 April – British brews with master trainer Christine Cryne

21 April – Intro to cider with ciderologist Gabe Cook

28 April – Belgian beers with beer sommelier Jane Peyton

12 May - Hombrewer Andy Parker explains all on homebrewing

19 May - Podcaster Emma Inch to discuss sustainability in beer

Nik Antona, CAMRA’s National Chairman said: “While nothing can replace the community created by a real local pub, we wanted to create a home where the nation’s beer and cider drinkers can come together for a chat and a drink. We’re all experiencing social isolation and loneliness, so now it is more important than ever before to come together as a community to support one another.

Visit https://theredonlion.co.uk/