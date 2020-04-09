Costcutter opens pop-up store at King’s Mill for NHS workers

A temporary ‘pop-up’ store at Kings Mill Hospital to support key workers is one of 20 pop-ups created at NHS hospitals in England, by Costcutter Supermarkets Group (CSG).

The move comes following the temporary closure of some retailers across the sites in a bid to provide NHS key workers with access to a core range of everyday essentials, such as bread and milk, as well as basic meal solutions, confectionery products and household items such as toilet rolls and soaps.

The pop-up store for key workers at King's Mill

Manned by the hospital’s restaurant staff, the store will mainly make use of existing equipment within the hospital for the display of products. Health and safety control measures to meet coronavirus guidelines are in place throughout the store.

Andrew Jones, Compass Group UK & Ireland’s Managing Director of Healthcare Retail commented: “At this time of unprecedented demand on NHS staff, it is vital that they have easy access to everyday essentials. By putting in place these pop-up stores, we can take away a small amount of the pressure they are feeling at this challenging time.”

Bill Randles, Head of National Retail Accounts at Costcutter Supermarkets Group, said: “With a number of retail units forced to close due to the Covid-19 crisis, it is vitally important that the NHS staff at these hospitals can easily get hold of core grocery and household products that they need.

“We are confident that NHS key workers will find these everyday essentials helpful.”