Coronavirus: People across Britain urged to light "candles of hope" tonight

People across Britain are being urged to light candles tonight in a show of hope against coronavirus.

Presidents of Churches Together in England have issued a call to prayer in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Light a candle at 7pm tonight.

A spokesman said: “This Mothering Sunday, we are calling all churches to a National Day of Prayer and Action.

“At such a time as this, when so many are fearful and there is great uncertainty, we are reminded of our dependence on our loving Heavenly Father and the future that he holds.

“At 7pm this Sunday, light a candle in the windows of your homes as a visible symbol of the light of life, Jesus Christ, our source and hope in prayer.

“Whether you are continuing to worship as congregations or not, we have the great privilege and freedom to be able to call upon God, wherever we are, individually and corporately, for healing in our nation.

“We would pray for all in leadership at this time, making decisions about the containment of the COVID-19 virus, for those working in health and social care, and especially for the most vulnerable, whether elderly or those with underlying health conditions.

“There are already stories being told of wonderful acts of kindness across neighbourhoods. Alongside your prayers, take the opportunity to telephone or email someone who is isolated, buy some additional food for your local foodbank, or offer to deliver shopping for an elderly neighbour. We may not be able to touch physically, but we can make connections in so many other ways.”