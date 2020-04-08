Coronavirus: Nottinghamshire one of the best areas for getting social distancing right

Nottinghamshire has seen one of the sharpest ​drops in visits to shops in the UK during the coronavirus lockdown, data from Google suggests.

NHS England’s medical director said people are continuing to follow government guidance to stay at home but warned now is not the time to get complacent.

Google's figures, which use location data to chart trends in people's movement, show visits to retail and recreation establishments fell by ​90 per cent in Nottinghamshire in the six weeks to the end of March compared to two months earlier.

Only a small number of places have witnessed a bigger drop-off, with footfall down an average of 85 per cent across the UK when compared to a previous five-week period at the start of the year.

The British Independent Retailers Association (BIRA) said many successful businesses were fighting for survival, predicting that consumers’ increased use of online shopping is a trend that is here to stay.

Andrew Goodacre, BIRA chief executive, warned habits have already been formed and internet sales will continue to trump the High Street.

​Google's figures also show a 15 per cent rise in activity in places of residence in Nottinghamshire compared to a 56 per cent reduction in places of work, as more people work from home.

​Visits to public transport hubs were also down by 80 per cent – above the UK average of 75 per cent.

Nottinghamshire also saw 45 per cent less footfall at groceries and ​pharmacies, and 58 per cent less in parks and green spaces.

Stephen Powis, NHS England’s medical director, said: “We are continuing to see people adhering to government policy – particularly on public transport.

“The sun might be out, but that doesn’t mean you should be out.

“We all need to make sure we resist the temptation, whatever the weather.

“This is not the time to be complacent and to take our foot off the pedal, we need to continue to comply with the instructions.”

Oliver Dowden MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said: “Using anonymous data like this from Google will help improve our understanding of the impact social distancing measures are having.”