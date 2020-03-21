Coronavirus: NCP offers free parking for NHS staff to get to work during crisis

NCP is offering free parking to NHS front line staff to enable them to get to work with transport networks offering limited services.

NHS workers can access the offer directly via the NCP website and pre-book their space each time they need to park.

NCP is offering free parking.

The offer is at over 150 locations across the UK and available to book up any time up to an hour before arrival into the car park.

The offer will run until the end of April, when the situation will then be reviewed. NCP currently already offers discounted rates for NHS workers all year round in many of its car parks located near hospitals, but it now extends to all NHS front line staff.

Jonathan Scott, CEO of NCP said; “We salute you NHS, from the bottom of our hearts and want to thank you sincerely for all the work you are doing.

Visit www.ncp.co.uk for details.