Coronavirus LIVE: latest updates

Welcome to our coronavirus live blog for Wednesday, April 1.

As of Tuesday, March 31, Public Health England data shows there are now 100 confirmed cases of the covid-19 virus in Nottingham, one more than the previous day.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Across the UK further 367 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 1,651.

Sherwood forest Hospitals Trust confirmed five patients have passed away at King’s Mill Hospital between March 22-26.