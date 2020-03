Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in our live blog below

Scroll down and read our coronavirus live blog as it happens.

The empty M6 motorway from junction 18, near Middlewich, north west England, as life in Britain continues during the nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic (Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Before you do that here are some articles offering practical advice:

These are the signs and symptoms of the Covid-19 coronavirus strain

This is how to help your elderly relatives and friends during the coronavirus outbreak

What's the difference between coronavirus and flu? Here's how they compare

(Image: WHO)

This is how to safely disinfect your phone

How is the coronavirus affecting children? Here's what you should know

Everything you need to know about statutory sick pay amid coronavirus outbreak

We will be providing live updates until 7pm this evening.