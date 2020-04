A new daily high in coronavirus deaths has been recorded as 11 more patients die in Nottinghamshire

Today has seen 569 more UK coronavirus deaths taking the total fatalities to 2,921

Coronavirus deaths increase again.

The increase makes today the worst day so far in the crisis .

Nine more deaths have been announced by Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust.

Nottinghamshire University Hospitals Trust say another two patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died.

A further 4,244 people were diagnosed nationally pushing the total to 33,718.