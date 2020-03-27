Coronavirus in Mansfield: How many confirmed cases in Nottinghamshire as UK death toll rises

Coronavirus continues to rip through the county, with the latest figures showing that Nottinghamshire with 109 cases is the 27th most-affected location for the disease across the entirety of the UK



Cases remain highest in the capital - with almost 4,000 in London, while the Birmingham hotspot is now at almost 300 cases.

Coronavirus medic.

Sheffield remains the worst-hit location outside of London and the south of England with 174 confirmed cases after rising by more than a third in one day.

The city has the seventh highest case rate across the whole of the UK and more than three times the number of confirmed cases in Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester.

Four people from Sheffield have sadly died of the virus.

The figures were released by Public Health England as part of their daily breakdown of confirmed cases in each local authority and NHS region.

Coronavirus: the facts

What is coronavirus?

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that can affect lungs and airways. It is caused by a virus called coronavirus.

What caused coronavirus?

The outbreak started in Wuhan in China in December 2019 and it is thought that the virus, like others of its kind, has come from animals.

How is it spread?

As this is such a new illness, experts still aren’t sure how it is spread. But.similar viruses are spread in cough droplets. Therefore covering your nose and mouth when sneezing and coughing, and disposing of used tissues straight away is advised. Viruses like coronavirus cannot live outside the body for very long.

What are the symptoms?

The NHS states that the symptoms are: a dry cough, high temperature and shortness of breath - but these symptoms do not necessarily mean you have the illness. Look out for flu-like symptoms, such as aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose and a sore throat. It’s important to remember that some people may become infected but won’t develop any symptoms or feel unwell.

What precautions can be taken?

Washing your hands with soap and water thoroughly. The NHS also advises to cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze; put used tissues in the bin immediately and try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell. Also avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth unless your hands are clean.

Should I avoid public places?

The advice now is to avoid public places and any non-essential travel. Travel abroad is also being advised against for the next 30 days at least, and many European countries have closed their borders.

What should I do if I feel unwell?

Don’t go to your GP but instead call NHS 111 or look online at the coronavirus service that can tell you if you need medical help and what to do next.

When to call NHS 111

NHS 111 should be used if you feel unwell with coronavirus symptoms, have been in a country with a high risk of coronavirus in the last 14 days or if you have been in close contact with someone with the virus.

Sources: World Health Organisation and NHS