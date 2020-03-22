Coronavirus: Here are all the high street shops set to shut tonight across the UK

Primark and HMV are just some of the big high street shops which are set close amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Primark has announced that all 189 of its UK stores will shut tonight, March 22.

A spokesman for the budget fashion retailer said: “With the health and welfare of our employees and customers front of mind, we have made the decision to close our stores in the UK, until further notice. We thank all our employees, customers, suppliers and partners for their continued support.”

Primark joins John Lewis and Timpson, who had already announced their own closures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Timpson chief executive, James Timpson made the announcement today that all 2,150 stores will close by 5pm on Monday, March 23.

He said: “We are temporarily closing all our shops and going in to hibernation… we hope it won’t be for too long. All our wonderful colleagues will remain on full pay, and will look forward to seeing you when we reopen.”

British music retailer HMV will also be shutting from today.

A spokesman for HMV said: “We're very sad to have to let you know we'll be temporarily closing our stores for trade from the end of the day today.”

New Look and Kurt Geiger made the decision to stopped trading on Saturday.

The Arcadia Group, which includes Topshop and Miss Selfridge, closed all of its stores on Friday along with River Island and Ikea which are also shut.

Starbucks and Pret a Manger have also decided to close to customers instead of offering take away services.