Coronavirus figures show big rise in East Midlands

The latest coronavirus figures have shown another big rise in the number of people infected in the East Midlands.

In the East Midlands, the numbers with the disease increased by 47 per cent between April 1-2, the Government today announced, while in nearby South Yorkshire the figures have gone up by 35 per cent.

Confirmed Coid-19 cases continue to rise.

The latest Government statistics show in Nottinghamshire, there are a total of 357 confirmed cases a rise of 21 on yesterday’s 336.

In Nottingham there are a total of 161 confirmed cases.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs King’s Mill Hospital, Newark Hospital and Mansfield Community Hospital, has confirmed a total of 27 patients have died, two people passing away on April 2.

Nottingham University Hospitals Trust confirmed a total of 39 patients who tested positive for coronavirus have died, one on April 2 and one on April 3.

Figures show 398 people have now tested positive for the disease in Derbyshire, an increase of 56 on yesterday's 342.

In Derby, the number of people confirmed as having coronavirus now stands at 198, bringing the total countywide to 592.

Across the UK, a further 3,735 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number to more than 41,000.

And another 708 people have tragically died from the illness, bringing the total UK death toll to 4,313.

Globally, there have so far been more than a million confirmed cases and over 60,000 deaths.