Coronavirus: Clumber Park forced to shut after thousands ignore social distancing rules

One of the region’s favourite beauty spots has been forced to close after being swamped with hundreds of visitors ignoring coronavirus social distancing rules.

Clumber Park will be shut today and tomorrow after the popular park was beseiged by huge groups of people yesterday, in defiance of Government advice on staying away from others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A National Trust spokesman said: “Due to an unprecedented level of visitors today, the decision has been taken to close today and Monday.

“The health of our staff, volunteers and visitors remains our top priority and we're following the government's social distancing guidance.

“We are reviewing our options to ensure the safety of visitors and will keep you updated on our website and social media channels.”

Seaside resorts also reported large numbers of visitors yesterday as people failed to follow Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pleas on social distancing.