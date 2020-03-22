Coronavirus: Campaign for whole of UK to applaud NHS at same time to show support

People across Britain are being urged to show their support for the NHS during the coronavirus crisis – by applauding together at the same time.

The Clap For Our Carers, or #clapforourcarers, campaign will see people across the country applaud the NHS workers from the doorsteps of their homes.

People are being urged to show their support for the NHS.

The idea is to show appreciation for doctors, nurses, GPs and every other NHS worker during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will take place on March 26 at 8pm.

People joining in should applaud from their front doors, gardens, balconies and windows, keeping a safe distance from other people.

This has already been done in countries such as Spain, France and the Netherlands while Italians have been singing from their homes to lift spirits during the global epidemic.

They are encouraging people to live stream their participation on March 26 on social media.