Coronavirus: Butlins to close all its UK resorts for a month from today

Butlins is to close its three UK holiday camps for a month from today because of coronavirus.

A statement issued by the firm said: "Following the latest Government advice, we can confirm that we have taken the decision to temporarily close our three Butlin's resorts - Minehead, Bognor Regis and Skegness from March 20 to April 16, 2020.

"We know how disappointing this will be for all those guests who are booked to stay with us during this time but hope that they will understand why we have made this very difficult decision.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests and our teams must be our first priority at this unprecedented time.

"All guests affected by the closure will be contacted but we will be prioritising those who are booked to travel within the next 14 days. We would like to thank our guests for their patience whilst we work through this as quickly as we can.

"The situation is being closely monitored and we ask guests to keep an eye on our website and social media feeds for updates.

"We would like to apologise to everyone for this disruption and thank our teams for their support. We look forward to welcoming our guests back to enjoy our renowned Butlin’s hospitality when we reopen.

"We do not intend to make any further statements as our priority now is to look after the guests affected by this decision."