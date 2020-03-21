Coronavirus: Animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park shrug off crisis in this cute video

We all need a smile in these dark days – and these animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park don’t have a care in the world as the globe battles the coronavirus crisis.

YWP at Branton is still open for visitors – offering a mesmerizing walk through experience coming almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and rare species.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is still open.

Its unique animal collection which includes the country’s only Polar Bears, Rhinos, Amur Leopards and Tigers as well as Giraffes and Lions, is enjoying life regardless of the chaos sweeping the UK.

The 120 acre park is the perfect place to exercise outside the house.

However, in the interests of safety the children’s play areas - Monkey Playhouse and the Zoom Super Slide Barn- have been closed to protect staff and guests.

CEO John Minion said: “This is undoubtedly the most challenging time, not just for Yorkshire Wildlife Park but for the whole country.

‘But with 120 acres of open reserves, lots of pathways and the opportunity to get out in the great outdoors and fresh air, YWP is a valuable resource for people who have increasingly limited leisure and exercise options while enjoying the animals.

“We are putting in place strategies for all scenarios and following the news and government advice, we have always been proud of our high standards of cleaning and sanitation, but we have enhanced and increased the frequency of these.

“We would like to thank everyone for their messages of support and hope that while we are open you will continue to support us at this difficult time”.

All visitors in March 2020, get a voucher for a free return visit, valid for two months.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Branton near Doncaster is also offering guests who have booked in advance the option to transfer the booking to another day.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Park was built on land formerly occupied by the 260-acre Brockholes Farm Visitor Centre, and currently occupies about 100 acres officially opening to the public in 2009.