Coronavirus: 29 cases now confirmed in Nottinghamshire

The number of cases of coronavirus in Nottinghamshire has increased by just one in one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29 as of today (March 19).

The information, released by Public Health England, comes after the announcement that 643 new cases have been confirmed in the country, bringing the UK total to 3,269, and 144 deaths.

Coronavirus

With routine testing no longer taking place, as people with symptoms are told to self-isolate, the figures are only a guide and the true number is expected to be much higher but Public Health England continues to publish a daily regional breakdown.

Cases in Nottingham City are counted separately, and there are currently 14 cases in the area.

Public Health England no longer release information about the specific areas where the cases are.

