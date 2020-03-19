A global baby boom is being predicted as a result of the global coronavirus lockdown.

December and January could see record numbers of births in countries across the world – as people isolate themselves over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Will 2020 see a baby boom?

And as measures are stepped up in Britain, there are predicitions that the UK could see its biggest number of births for years.

A spokesman for bookmakers OddsMonkey said: “With the coronavirus pandemic hitting Britain, one of the consequences has been many people having to isolate themselves and that could very well see a major upturn in birth rates.

“Many now believe that we will be seeing baby booms on both sides of the Atlantic. Bookmakers believe that 2020 will be the biggest we have seen in terms of births – this century.”

The UK has seen a dip in birth rates and last year was an all-time low, dropping by nearly 50% from its high in 1947.

There have been drops every year since 2012.

Now it is 4/1 that 2020 is the biggest year for births so far this century.

OddsMonkey spokesman Peter Watton commented: “Most places around the world are going into lockdown because of tcoronavirus and that means people will be together more than usual, and it seems that could lead to one thing – more babies.

“The birth rate has been trending down for the last few years, but many believe that will be reversed in 2020 and the same subject some cheeky bookies are 2/1 that we see a national shortage of condoms.”