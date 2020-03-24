Changes to Royal Mail’s parcel and letter deliveries in full during coronavirus lockdown

The Royal Mail has released details of how it will deliver parcels and letters during the coronavirus lockdown.

Deliveries will continue with postal staff ruled as key workers – although there will be some changes.

The Royal Mail has introduced rules on parcel and letter deliveries during the lockdown.

The Royal Mail’s Shane O’Riordain said: “We understand the important role we have to play in helping people to stay connected.

“Mail is still scheduled to be collected and delivered as normal. This is a fast-moving situation and local service levels may at times be impacted by local absences.

“Royal Mail takes the health and safety of its colleagues, its customers and the local communities in which we operate very seriously.

“Standard ways of working are being revised to ensure that, wherever possible, colleagues stay two metres apart. We are implementing a new rule that means there will only be one person in a Royal Mail delivery vehicle at any one time.

“We are temporarily not handing over our hand-held devices to customers to capture signatures. Postmen and postwomen will instead log the name of the person accepting the item, and can sign on their behalf. This will apply to all deliveries that require a signature. Additionally, for all customers (including those who are self-isolating) where we need to deliver any parcel that won’t fit through their letterbox, we will place their item at their door. Having knocked on the door, we will then step aside to a safe distance while they retrieve their item. This will ensure the item is delivered securely rather than being left outside.”

“If they are unable to come to the door at all we will issue a ‘Something for You’ card, advising of other ways they can arrange to get their item. For example, by getting a friend or family member to collect the parcel on their behalf. In this situation, and to keep their mail as secure as possible, they will need to bring along the card we left and a form of ID in the name of the person the item is addressed to.

“Public health authorities have advised people receiving parcels are not at risk of contracting coronavirus. These types of viruses don’t survive long on objects, such as letters or parcels.”