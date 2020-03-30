Butlin's issues important update about holiday bookings after closure of its resorts

Butlin’s has issued an important update to holidaymakers after being forced to close all its resorts because of coronavirus.

Last week, the firm shut its camps at Skegness, Bognor Regis and Minehad until April 16.

Butlin's has closed all its resorts.

A spokesman said: “As you know, last week we made the decision to close all three of our resorts until 16 April.

“Since then, our amazing team have been working hard to deal with all of your requests, while also adjusting, as we all have, to new systems and equipment as they work from home. Our customer care services across email, phone and social media are still fully operational.

“If you have contacted us already and haven’t heard back from us, please do bear with us. We will contact everyone and find the solution that’s right for you.

“If you haven’t yet contacted us with regards to your cancelled break (March 20 – April 16 2020), then please do get in touch with your preferred option and send to resortupdate@butlins.com.

“The current Government lockdown is due to be reviewed just before we are expected to reopen and we know many of you set to travel with us from the 17 April have questions around your breaks.

“Please do bear with us as we work through this, alongside our customer care teams who continue to process emails and calls for the current cancellation period. We intend to update you by the end of next week.”

“We appreciate your continued patience and support at this time.”