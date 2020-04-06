Butlin's extends closure of all its holiday resorts for another six weeks

Holiday giant Butlin’s has extended the closure of all its UK resorts for another six weeks because of the coronavirus crisis.

The camps at Skegness, Minehead and Bognor Regis were already closed after restrictions were introduced last month.

Butlin's is to stay closed untl May.

A spokesman said: “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closure of Butlin’s until 14 May. Our focus has always been to give our guests a fun and entertaining holiday, so it is with much sadness that we’ve had to make this decision.

“We are all facing unprecedented times - every person, every kind of work is affected. We will get through this and back to providing great holidays for you all. For now, we want to give you as much reassurance and remove any uncertainty you have for your holiday in this period.

“Our amazing contact centre team are ready to help you re-plan your holiday. We have given them the equipment and support to be able to work safely from home and have brought in more people to help us get to your request as quickly as possible.

“If your break has been affected, you will receive an email, SMS or letter from us asking you to fill in a form. Please note, we will respond to everyone. We are working through in date order and please don’t worry if your break is coming up soon or your arrival date passes and you haven’t heard from us, all of your options remain open to you.”