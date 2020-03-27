Downing Street has today (March 27) confirmed that the Prime Minister has coronavirus.

A spokesman said: “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street. “

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus."