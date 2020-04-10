Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice launches new #LetsPledge campaign

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hopsice is sending out a message of solidarity to the communities it serves by asking only for a pledge of support when the time is right.

The North Anston-based hospice, which stands to lose millions of pounds in fundraising income as the coronavirus crisis continues, has launched its #LetsPledge campaign, recognising that many will struggle to support local charities amid such uncertainty.

Rather than ask for donations, the charity is asking people to pledge an offer of support, when the time is right for them.

In return for these pledges, Bluebell Wood is pledging to offer whatever help it can in return, including supporting the NHS through the crisis and continuing to care for some of the most vulnerable children and adults in our communities.

Sam Wood, head of fundraising, said: “I’m incredibly proud that we’re doing all we can to support local families who need our help more than ever.

“This comes at a significant cost, and our ability to fundraise for our lifeline work has been hit dramatically by the coronavirus pandemic.

“However, we recognise that so many of us are struggling right now and facing a very uncertain future.

“That’s why we want to make it clear that we don’t want our wonderful supporters to give what they cannot afford.

“Instead we’re asking our supporters simply for a pledge of support, something that can be undertaken when they feel comfortable enough to do so.”

One family who can’t wait to get back to their home away from home at Bluebell Wood is Jacob White’s.

Eight-year-old Jacob, from Maltby, has gone through heart problems, chronic lung disease and a massive bleed on his brain at birth.

But the youngster has consistently defied doctors’ expectations, and hopes to carry on doing so.

His mum Kerry, said: “Something as simple as taking a walk around the gardens while Jacob plays seems like a dream right now, but I know we’ll get there.”

To find out more, call 01909 517360 or click here.