Air Ambulance appeals for donations to keep flying during difficult times

The Linconshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance is appealing for people’s help as it continues to respond to emergencies amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The crew continues to be well placed to respond in the ever-changing picture we are all experiencing and it is committed to supporting its communities at this uncertain time.

However, in order to protect staff, volunteers and the wider community, the charity has been forced to cancel all events, cheque collections, talks, box collections and all upcoming engagements which involve the gathering of people.

Its shops have been temporarily closed people are advised to hold on to items they want to donate for the time-being.

Karen Jobling, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Our priority is to ensure that our life-saving service continues and that we protect our crew to enable them to do that.

“It is an unavoidable fact that the effects of the pandemic will be felt in our fundraising efforts.

“We will lose a significant amount of funding because of the postponement or cancellation of events, talks and other work that is provided by our crew, staff and dedicated volunteers.

“To operate, we rely on donations from our supporters.

“It is only because of them that we are able to provide critical care in incredibly difficult circumstances.

“I know it’s a tough time for everyone but anyone who helps with a donation, helps to keep the helicopter flying.”

Patients’ lives still depend on us being there, so your continued support is really appreciated.

Click here to make a donation.