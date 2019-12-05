A&E department records busiest ever week

Under-pressure doctors are urging people to stay away from Bassetlaw Hosptial’s A&E department unless it’s a genuine emergency with the department experiencing some of its busiest days on record.

There is no obvious cause of what is driving this sudden surge in demand for A&E services, as there is no particular spike in illnesses such as norovirus or flu, just general demand.

Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust bosses say the hospital is coping and maintaining a 90-plus four hour access, but it’s very challenging for staff

Since November 22, the trust has recorded three of its busiest ever days on record for children’s services, with November 27 and 28 and December 3 registering 47 patients – the organisation’s joint-third highest days since records began..

For adult care, the busiest day ever recorded at the trust was Monday, October 28 which saw 545 attendances across Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospitals.

This was almost beaten a week later on Monday, December 2, with 368 patients attending.

Of those, 175 were classified as ‘minors’ which meant an alternative service could have been used

This year, the trust is forecasting to see 187,000 patients across Doncaster and Worksop, which is 12,000 more than last year.

Rebecca Joyce, chief operating officer at the trust, said: “

“Throughout the past few weeks, our emergency departments have been extremely busy.

“With record-breaking attendances for both children and adults, I urge local people to only attend the service if you need life-saving care and treatment.”

“Please remember to only use the emergency department when it’s just that – an emergency.

“However, if you are ill or injured, you can seek advice by calling NHS 111, making an appointment with your GP or dropping by your local pharmacy.

“Please help us during this most challenging part of the year.”

For more information on NHS services, click here.