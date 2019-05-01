Worksop teenagers create a self care package to help de-stress students

Teenagers have put together a self care package which aims to immediately relax stressed students and advice on where to get professional help.

The de-stress initiative has been designed and developed by a team from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire who completed the National Citizen Service (NCS) programme, the fastest growing youth movement in this country for a century.

Back row is (left to right): NCS graduates Zac Emerton, Luca Geary, Matt Britton, Morgan Godden, Jai Virdi and NCS Head of Sales, Dil Malik.'Front row (left to right): Regional NCS Graduate Manager, Charlotte Drewett, Sophia Stewart and Jasmine Hazlehurst.

The NCS graduates behind the project are continuing their engagement with the youth movement as they have been selected to be members of the regional youth board, which fund raises for local good causes and helps shape the unique NCS programme for future participants.

Nationwide there are hundreds of events that take place on the designated Action Day in April.

Jasmine Hazlehurst, 16, from Worksop, said: “We initially generated funds for the self-care packs by staging a musical concert in December.

“Using the money we raised and further donations, we were able to buy supplies and put the kits together as part of our Action Day project.

“Our group wanted to supply items that would relieve stress in students especially in the run up to exams.

“We hope our initiative will show recipients that they are not alone.

“There are people who want to help and there are organisations that can provide the professional support that they need.”

The NCS team compiled the self-care packs as part of their Action Day activity and they will be distributed to a number of county schools and youth clubs in the coming weeks.

The packs include relaxation aids such as cooling face and eye masks, de-stress toys, edible treats, mindfulness card games, motivational messages and a contact list for agencies that offer professional help to deal with stress and other mental issues such as eating disorders or Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

Taking place outside of term time, NCS is an amazing opportunity open to 16 and 17 year olds across England and Northern Ireland.

It is a unique two to four week programme that helps young people develop skills for employment, such as resilience, confidence and leadership, as well as building trust between people of different backgrounds. NCS is delivered regionally by Ingeus and a range of local partners.

After completing the programme, participants become NCS graduates, with access to a wide range of opportunities.