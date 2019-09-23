The best and worst Nottinghamshire secondary schools for pupil absences

Government figures have revealed the rate of absences, judged by the percentage of possible mornings or afternoons recorded as an absence from school for whatever reason, whether authorised or unauthorised, across the full academic year in 2017 to 2018. We have only included schools that are relevant to our readers. Data was not available for all schools.

1. Queen Elizabeth's Academy Overall rate of absence 8.2 per cent. Persistent absence - 26.5 per cent.

2. Samworth Church Academy Overall rate of absence 7 per cent. Persistent absence - 15.8 per cent.

3. Kirkby College Overall rate of absence 6.5 per cent. Persistent absence - 21.6 per cent.

4. The Dukeries Academy Overall rate of absence 6.4 per cent. Persistent absence - 16.6 per cent.

