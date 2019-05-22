Soft fruit firm is embracing a cutting edge future

A Retford soft fruit company is taking its business to the next level by installing cutting edge technology in its brand new processing facility.

Tasker Partnership has teamed up with Dolphin ICT, an IT solutions company, to launch a major expansion of its operations which includes a new building for cooling, storing and grading fresh raspberries and strawberries, which it provides for the premium retail markets.

The new building which now utilises the most up to date cooling systems, connected to its own wind turbine.

Dolphin ICT has supplied and installed the new network system, including a new computer serve and CCTV.

Jenny Tasker, from Tasker Partnership, said: “This has been a major investment and we are delighted to have worked with Dolphin ICT to get everything working to our very high standards.

“IT is at the heart of what we are doing to improve the efficiency and profitability across all areas of the business as we look to expand our operations as much as we can.”