Nottinghamshire shoppers are following lockdown rules, new data shows

Nottinghamshire has seen one of the sharpest ​drops in visits to shops in the UK during the coronavirus lockdown, data from Google suggests.

NHS England’s medical director said people are continuing to follow government guidance to stay at home but warned now is not the time to get complacent.

Empty Mansfield streets show shoppers have been following the guidance

Google's figures, which use location data to chart trends in people's movement, show visits to retail and recreation establishments fell by ​90% in Nottinghamshire in the six weeks to the end of March compared to two months earlier.

Only a small number of places have witnessed a bigger drop-off, with footfall down an average of 85% across the UK when compared to a previous five-week period at the start of the year.

The British Independent Retailers Association said many successful businesses were fighting for survival, predicting that consumers’ increased use of online shopping is a trend that is here to stay.

Chief executive officer Andrew Goodacre said independent shops have already had to show great resilience and flair, utilising online deliveries to stay in business.

“However, we are also seeing many more previously successful businesses closed down and fighting for survival,” he said.

“It is good to see the government initiatives that have been taken but we are concerned that the support is not reaching the retailer quick enough.”

Though there is no fixed date for when the lockdown will end and social distancing rules relaxed, Mr Goodacre said habits have already been formed and internet sales will continue to trump the High Street.

Where once they represented 20% of all retail sales, they now make up 85% and are “unlikely to come back down very quickly after the crisis”, he added.

​Google's figures also show a 15% rise in activity in places of residence in Nottinghamshire compared to a 56% reduction in places of work, as more people work from home.​

Visits to public transport hubs were also down by 80% – above the UK average of 75%.

Stephen Powis, NHS England’s medical director, said we are “continuing to see people adhering” to government policy – particularly on public transport.

Speaking recently at a daily coronavirus press conference, he said: “The sun might be out, but that doesn’t mean you should be out. We all need to make sure we resist the temptation, whatever the weather.

“This is not the time to be complacent and to take our foot off the pedal. We need to continue to comply with the instructions because that will continue to translate into a reduction in the number of hospitalisations.”

Nottinghamshire also saw 45% less footfall at groceries and ​pharmacies, and 58% less in parks and green spaces.

Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said using anonymous data like this from Google, “will help improve our understanding of the impact social distancing measures are having.”