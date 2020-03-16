Mansfield Woodhouse butcher's pies are among the best in the country

A Mansfield butchers officially makes some of the best pies in Britain after it won gold at this year’s UK Pie Awards.

Robert Bowring Butchers, based on High Street in Mansfield Woodhouse, took the gold award in the beef and any flavour class for its minced beef and onion pie.

On a great night for the company, the awards kept coming with silver in both the pasty class for its minced beef and vegetable pasty, and the meat and potato pie class.

A fine evening’s work was rounded of by two bronze awards, for its steak and black pudding pie in the hot-eating savoury pie class, and for its slow-cooked lamb, mint and rosemary pie in the lamb pie class.

Held at in Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire, this year’s British Pie Awards saw 848 pies entered from 160 professional pie bakers, butchers and chefs from around the country.

And Robert Bowring Butchers was not the only Nottinghamshire business to taste success at the event.

AE Chambers Ltd of Nottingham also won a gold award in the beef and any flavour class for its steak and gravy pie, silver in the pork pie class and a trio of bronzes in the cold-eating savoury class for its turkey, ham and cranberry pie, charcoal ploughmans pie and Bury pork pie.

Home Farm Produce of Retford won a silver award in the beef and any flavour class for its steak and onion pie.

The Cods Scallops in Nottingham won three awards in the fish and chip shop pie class, winning gold for its chicken, leek and ham pie, and silvers for both its steak and scale ale pie and its butternut squash, chickpea, kale and red pepper balti pie.

And The Country Victualler of Tuxford won a bronze award in the pork pie class for its traditional pork pie.

Dr Matthew O’Callaghan, the awards organiser, commented: “The British eat more than £1 billion worth of pies every year and this is a celebration of the skill and craft of the piemaker.

“Pies are Britain’s unique contribution to world gastronomy.”

“The awards would not be what they are today without our many judges, sponsors, volunteers and – of course – all the pie makers.

“Congratulations to all who took home awards.”