Jobs on offer now

Job hunters - these companies are all hiring now in Nottinghamshire

Tesco, Superdrug, Deliveroo and Matalan are just some of the businesses currently looking for staff in Nottinghamshire

If you are looking for work - full time or part time - then check out these current vacancies.

The supermarket giant is looking for customer assistants in Worksop, Mansfield, Clowne, Nottingham and Sheffield. Details: http://bit.ly/2M73MsR

1. Tesco

The company is looking for delivery riders for its newly-launched Mansfield franchise. Details: http://bit.ly/2vzojLz

2. Deliveroo

The clothing chain is looking for retail supervisors in Worksop, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Sheffield, Beeston and Doncaster. Details: http://bit.ly/2YJCnhQ

3. Matalan

The supermarket giant needs a customer assistant to work nights and a bakery team manager at its Rotherham store. Details: http://bit.ly/2WsEN7m

4. Morrisons

