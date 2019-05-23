Job hunters - these companies are all hiring now in Nottinghamshire Tesco, Superdrug, Deliveroo and Matalan are just some of the businesses currently looking for staff in Nottinghamshire If you are looking for work - full time or part time - then check out these current vacancies. 1. Tesco The supermarket giant is looking for customer assistants in Worksop, Mansfield, Clowne, Nottingham and Sheffield. Details: http://bit.ly/2M73MsR other Buy a Photo 2. Deliveroo The company is looking for delivery riders for its newly-launched Mansfield franchise. Details: http://bit.ly/2vzojLz other Buy a Photo 3. Matalan The clothing chain is looking for retail supervisors in Worksop, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Sheffield, Beeston and Doncaster. Details: http://bit.ly/2YJCnhQ other Buy a Photo 4. Morrisons The supermarket giant needs a customer assistant to work nights and a bakery team manager at its Rotherham store. Details: http://bit.ly/2WsEN7m other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3