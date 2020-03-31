Co-op travel staff swap jobs to food

Central England Co-op Travel colleagues are temporarily swapping booking holidays for supporting food stores to ensure local communities can continue to access food and essentials.

Colleagues from 24 travel shops are being redeployed to help support food stores in an effort to ensure the community continues to be served.

All travel shops will temporarily close, but customers will still be able to contact a dedicated team of travel colleagues who are looking after enquiries and bookings via email and phone.

Paul Dale, head of travel, said: “The travel industry, like many others, is currently going through an unprecedented time.

“With our food stores busier than ever, we have taken the decision to temporarily close our travel shops so that we can redeploy our colleagues to support our stores, our food colleagues and our communities.

“In the meantime, our travel teams have been working around the clock to support those who have had their holidays impacted by coronavirus and I cannot thank them enough for that.

“They are now more than happy to head into our food stores and offer an extra pair of hands to keep feeding the nation.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers back to our shops in the near future.”

Anyone who needs to speak to a travel colleague should call their local branch and they will be redirected to our support team to deal with their booking.”