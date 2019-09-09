Bassetlaw MP invited to officially open new storage centre in Worksop

Worksop Self Storage invited Bassetlaw's MP to officially opened its brand new indoor storage centre

Worksop Self Storage in Coach Cresent, Shireoaks, currently has more than 130 storage units and it is currently in the process of building another 50 or more to supply Worksop and surrounding areas with storage.

Sophie Trueman, group general manager, said: "The visit went really well. It was lovely to meet John Mann and show him the work that we had been doing to be able to provide Worksop with alternative storage options.

"He was very upbeat and seemed genuinely intrigued in the centre and the extra work that we have brought for the community.

"He was able to meet our staff that are all from the area, we showed him around the different sized units that we offered and how the centre worked.

"It was lovely to be able to meet the local MP and have his support in the opening of the centre."