Aldi sorry for removing some popular items from its stores

Aldi has apologised to customers for removing some items from its stores amid the coronavirus pandemic .

The supermarket giant says it is currently unable to stock all of its Specialbuys in its shops – but insists many of them are still available to buy online.

Aldi has made some changes as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Aldi’s Specialbuys include pizza ovens, garden furniture, inflatable pools and toddler’s items.

A notice on the firm’s website states: “You may have noticed that not all our advertised Specialbuys have been available to purchase in store due to current events.

“We’re pleased to be able to tell you that many of these are still available to purchase online, while stocks last.”

Another notice informs customers: “Unfortunately, you won’t find many of our baby and toddler Specialbuys in store on Monday, April 13 as planned.

“However, you can still shop the full range below and have them delivered straight to your door.”