Zervas & Pepper live in Letwell this weekend

Country rock stars Zervas & Pepper have a date at Letwell Village Hall this weekend.

They’ve toured with Deacon Blue and appeared alongside James Blunt and the Manic Street Preachers at Hyde Park Live.

Now the acclaimed country rock duo are bringing the sounds of west coast America to Letwell.

Likened by many to James Taylor and Joni Mitchell, Paul Zervas and Kathryn Pepper are famed for their close harmonies mirroring the distinctive style of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

They are at Letwell on Saturday, February 25.

Tickets are available from Martyn Sharpe on 01909 731626 or Andy Swift on 01909 540694.