Youth theatre group The Mob return to the stage next week to present the smash-hot musical Hairspray

Enter the world of Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair, an even bigger heart and really big dreams.

The show features numbers like Good Morning Baltimore You Can’t Stop The Beat and Nicest Kids in Town.

It is at the Majestic Theatre in Retford from Thursday, June 29 to Saturday, July 1.

Tickets are available on 01777 706866 or http://bit.ly/2hGPs7d