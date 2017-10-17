Worksop dates for Dark Lightning and Molly Crow

Search

Live music is back at The Frog in Worksop this weekend
Live music comes to The Frog in Worksop on two nights this week.

On Friday, October 20, Dark Lightning make their first visit to Worksop to play a night of soul and rock, plus some R&B and old time rock & roll.

Then on Saturday, October 21, local favourites Molly Crow are back in town with set of rock and pop covers from bands like AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Bon Jovi, Journey, Stereophonics, Kings of Leon and more.

Details for both gigs are at http://bit.ly/2qZXj7N