Win! Tickets to see Cirque Berserk in Sheffield

Cirque Berserk comes to Sheffield for the first time this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Cirque Berserk is a danger-filled spectacle that will amaze audiences of all ages.

The show includes the legendary Globe of Terror, plus jugglers, acrobats, aerialists,stunt men and award-winning physical comedian Tweedy.

The show is at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from March 22-25.

For tickets and details, visit www.cirqueberserk.co.uk

For a chance to win a pair to tickets to the show just tell us who the comedian in Cirque Berserk is?

Email your answer to john.smith@jpress.co.uk.

Closing date is March 14. Terms and conditions are at www.worksopguardian.co.uk

Cirque Berserk will notify winners and arrange their prize seats.

Please note: Cirque Berserk is not to be confused with a similarly-named American show.