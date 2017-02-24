Win! Tickets to see Cirque Berserk in Sheffield

Cirque Berserk comes to Sheffield for the first time this month.
And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.
Cirque Berserk is a danger-filled spectacle that will amaze audiences of all ages.
The show includes the legendary Globe of Terror, plus jugglers, acrobats, aerialists,stunt men and award-winning physical comedian Tweedy.
The show is at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from March 22-25.
For tickets and details, visit www.cirqueberserk.co.uk
For a chance to win a pair to tickets to the show just tell us who the comedian in Cirque Berserk is?
Email your answer to john.smith@jpress.co.uk.
Closing date is March 14. Terms and conditions are at www.worksopguardian.co.uk
Cirque Berserk will notify winners and arrange their prize seats.
Please note: Cirque Berserk is not to be confused with a similarly-named American show.