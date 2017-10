Whitwell Juniors are back on stage next month with the classic tale of the Robin Hood.

Adapted by Ife Abatunde, the show is at Whitwell Community Centre from November 2 to November 4 with performances at 7pm each night, plus a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets are £5 (under-threes free) on 01909 723490. There will be a raffle and bar each night.