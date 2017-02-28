Search

Vincent is Nierly Diamond at the Majestic

Retford Majestic Theatre

Retford Majestic Theatre

0
Have your say

Talented singer Vincent and his band pay tribute to legendary singer-songwriter Neil Diamond in Retford this weekend.

The show is at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday, March 4

Tickets are available on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com