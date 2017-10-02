Search

Victoria and Julian are teaming up for Worksop concert

Victoria Gray will be performing with Julian Clef in Worksop this weekend
Victoria Gray will be performing with Julian Clef in Worksop this weekend

Music At The Crossing returns to Worksop with talented mezzo-soprano Victoria Gray sharing a programme with acclaimed concert pianist Julian Clef.

The programme will be an interesting mix of light and serious classics for voice and piano

Victoria was a member of the classical vocal quartet Amore who sang for the Queen amidst torrential rain at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Julian is almost a self-taught pianist, he was discovered in Kerala in India, in his early teens, was befriended by a Derbyshire couple and brought to the UK to start his training at Manchester’s Chethams and the Royal Northern College and more recently at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London.

He is also a protege of the legendary world-renowned concert pianist Sir Andras Schiff.

The concert is on Saturday, October 7 and tickets are on 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk