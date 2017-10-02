Victoria and Julian are teaming up for Worksop concert

Music At The Crossing returns to Worksop with talented mezzo-soprano Victoria Gray sharing a programme with acclaimed concert pianist Julian Clef.

The programme will be an interesting mix of light and serious classics for voice and piano

Victoria was a member of the classical vocal quartet Amore who sang for the Queen amidst torrential rain at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Julian is almost a self-taught pianist, he was discovered in Kerala in India, in his early teens, was befriended by a Derbyshire couple and brought to the UK to start his training at Manchester’s Chethams and the Royal Northern College and more recently at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London.

He is also a protege of the legendary world-renowned concert pianist Sir Andras Schiff.

The concert is on Saturday, October 7 and tickets are on 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk