Two-time Grammy nominee Tommy Emmanuel is on tour in the UK next month.

And his run includes a date at Sheffield City Hall on January 25.

Tommy Emmanuel is one of Australia’s most respected musicians.

The legendary guitarist has a professional career that spans five decades and continues to intersect with some of the finest musicians throughout the world.

A household name in his native Australia, Tommy has garnered hundreds of thousands of loyal fans worldwide.

Tommy’s unique style – he calls it simply “finger style” – is akin to playing guitar the way a pianist plays piano, using all 10 fingers.

Rather than using a whole band for melody, rhythm, bass, and drum parts, Tommy plays all that – and more – on one guitar.

Guitar legend Chet Atkins was one of the first to inspire Emmanuel to try this ‘fingerpicker’ style as a child.

Decades later, Atkins himself became one of Tommy’s biggest fans.

Details for his Sheffield gig are at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk