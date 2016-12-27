Two-time Grammy nominee Tommy Emmanuel is on tour in the UK next month.

And his run includes a date at Sheffield City Hall on January 25.
Tommy Emmanuel is one of Australia’s most respected musicians.
The legendary guitarist has a professional career that spans five decades and continues to intersect with some of the finest musicians throughout the world.
A household name in his native Australia, Tommy has garnered hundreds of thousands of loyal fans worldwide.
Tommy’s unique style – he calls it simply “finger style” – is akin to playing guitar the way a pianist plays piano, using all 10 fingers.
Rather than using a whole band for melody, rhythm, bass, and drum parts, Tommy plays all that – and more – on one guitar.
Guitar legend Chet Atkins was one of the first to inspire Emmanuel to try this ‘fingerpicker’ style as a child.
Decades later, Atkins himself became one of Tommy’s biggest fans.
Details for his Sheffield gig are at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk