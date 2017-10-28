Turing Brakes set to create a storm in Sheffield

Turin Brakes have announced a details of a new UK tour that will include a date at The Leadmill in Sheffield.

The tour is in support of the four-piece’s new album, Invisible Storm.

Formed in Balham, Turin Brakes released their Mercury Music Prize-nominated debut album The Optimist in 2001 followed by Ether Song in 2003 which featured the top five hit single Pain Killer (Summer Rain).

Now, 17 years and seven albums later, primary school friends Olly Knights and Gale Paridjanian, along with longtime bandmates Rob Allum and Eddie Myer, are back for more.

Their Leadmill gig is on March 9 next year, tickets are available at www.gigsandtours.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk